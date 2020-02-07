Q3 2020 Onmobile Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Avinash, the moderator of this call. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to OnMobile Q3 FY 2020 Investors Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Joining us today on the call are Mr. FC, the Chairman and CEO; Mr. Sanjay Bhambri; and Mr. Ganesh Murthy from the management team.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. For the list of considerations, please refer to the earnings presentation. OnMobile Global undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future likely events or circumstances. Please be advised this conference is being recorded today.



I would like to now hand over the call to Mr. FC. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



FranÃ§ois-Charles Sirois - OnMobile Global Limited - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much, thank you, everyone, for joining this morning. Overall, a good