Q4 2020 Onmobile Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you. Thank you to all shareholders for logging on this call for the Q4. A good quarter. With all that's happening in the market. Just a quick note for everybody on COVID. I'm sure you read our note, but we had our 700 employees working from home all set up. It actually worked quite well. I know it was a lot of work from the team to make sure we're all set up on that front, but it did add no impact on our operations.



We have almost all our customers paying on time as being operators and having actually quite an increase on their side on the demand. We -- the small issues we had, and then we'll talk about it on the gaming side, is a small issue with one of our customers. Actually, I'll talk about now. Our customers -- one of our customers doing tablets for kids got their tablet stuck in China. So we had to reverse his revenue. So a small impact on the revenues on the Appland side. But as beyond them all outside, all our customers are paying on time. Now we have the employee -- now the office back opened. So we have just a small number of employees showing at the office. But as for the COVID,