Aug 06, 2019 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the IRB Infrastructure Developers conference call hosted by the company for discussing the unaudited financial results for Q1 FY '20.



We have with us on the call today, Mr. Virendra Mhaiskar, Mr. Sudhir Hoshing, Mr. Anil Yadav, Mr. Mehul Patel, and Ms. Poonam Nishal.



After the opening remarks by the management, there will be a question-and-answer session.



I would now request Mr. Mhaiskar to give you an overview of the significant development during the quarter. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Virendra D. Mhaiskar - IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited - Chairman & MD



A very good evening to all of you. I would like to welcome all the investors and analysts on this con call. We have provided detailed synopsis of the deal as well as results on our website. I hope you have been able to go through our detailed numbers as well as the presentation by now.



IRB has been at the forefront of evolving its business model to suit the changing industry dynamics and pace while emerging