Feb 14, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the IRB Infrastructure Developers conference call for discussing the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and recent developments. We have with us on the call today, Mr. Virendra Mhaiskar; Mr. Dhananjay Joshi, Mr. Anil Yadav, Mr. Mehul Patel; Ms. Poonam Nishal; Mr. Tushar Kawedia; and Mr. (inaudible) from (inaudible).



As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode (Operator Instructions). Please note that the duration for the call would be 45 minutes, and any queries left unanswered on the call or after the call can be subsequently mailed to the management for adequate response and resolution.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now request Mr. Mhaiskar to give you an overview of the significant developments during the quarter. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Virendra Dattatraya Mhaiskar - IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I welcome all the