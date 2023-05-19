May 19, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the IRB Infrastructure Developers conference call for discussing the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and financial year ended March 31, 2023, along with recent developments. We have with us on the call today, Mr. Virendra Mhaiskar, Mr. Anil Yadav, Mr. Mehul Patel and Mr. Tushar Kawedia. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now request Mr. Anil Yadav to give you an overview of the significant development during the quarter. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anil D. Yadav - IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited - Director of IR



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. I welcome all the investors and analysts on the quarterly con call. Hope you all have been able to go through our detailed numbers as well as presentation release. We are pleased to inform you that our private InvIT has been listed on NSE on April 3 2023, in line with this a semi InvIT regulation, which requires listing of all invests. On the day of listing of trust has 10 assets spread across 7