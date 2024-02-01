Feb 01, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Anil Yadav - IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd - Director, IR



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. I welcome all the investor and analysts to our earnings call for Q3 of financial year 2023-'24. I hope you all have been able to go through our detailed number as well as presentation, which was released yesterday. I will briefly cover the key highlights for the quarter.



During the quarter, IRB Infrastructure first has backed two project, that is TOT-12: tolling, operation, maintenance, and transfer for [Korli] Lalitpur-Sagar-Lakhnadon section in the