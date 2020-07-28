Q1 2021 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the V-Guard Industries Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Hitesh Taunk. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Hitesh Taunk - ICICIdirect.com, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, Aisha. Good afternoon to everyone present in this call. ICICI Securities welcomes you all to the Q1 FY '21 earnings call of V-Guard. From the management, we have with us today Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, MD; Mr. Ramachandran, Director and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, Senior VP and CFO. I now hand over the call to management for their opening remarks, post which you can take a question from the participants. Over to you, sir.



Mithun K. Chittilappilly - V-Guard Industries Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Hitesh and ICICI Securities for hosting this call. A very warm welcome to everyone present, and thank you very much