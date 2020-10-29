Q2 2021 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

We have with us the senior management of V-Guard Industries, represented by Mr. Mithun, Managing Director; Mr. Ramachandran, Director and Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer.



Mithun K. Chittilappilly - V-Guard Industries Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. A very warm welcome to everyone present, and thank you very much for joining us today to discuss the operating and financial performance of our company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2020.



During Q2 FY '21, V-Guard recorded revenues of INR 616.7 crore, which is flat compared to the corresponding quarter of last year. This also represents a sharp rebound from the substantial weakness seen in Q1 caused by the strength of the virus pandemic. South revenues declined by 3.2