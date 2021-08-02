Q1 2022 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the V-Guard Industries Limited FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Investec India. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aditya Bhartia from Investec India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aditya Bhartia - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst



Thanks, Rutuja. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Investec India, I welcome you all to the Q1 FY '22 earnings conference call of V-Guard Industries. From the management, we are delighted to have with us today Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director; Mr. Ramachandran, Director and Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer.



We shall begin with opening remarks from the management team and then open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Mithun K. Chittilappilly - V-Guard Industries Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Aditya, and Investec for hosting this