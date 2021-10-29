Oct 29, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of V-Guard Industries Limited, hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Renu Baid from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Renu Baid - IIFL Research - VP
Thank you, Steve. A very good afternoon to everyone. On behalf of IIFL Securities, I would like to welcome the management of V-Guard Industries with us today.
We have with us from the management, Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director; Mr. V Ramachandran, Director and Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, Senior VP and CFO.
I would now like to hand over the call to Mithun for his opening remarks on the strong performance for the quarter. After which, we'll start with the Q&A. Thank you. And over to you, Mithun for your remarks.
Mithun K. Chittilappilly - V-Guard Industries Limited - MD & Executive Director
Q2 2022 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...