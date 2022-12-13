Dec 13, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the conference call to discuss V-Guard Industries' acquisition of Sunflame Enterprises hosted by Incred Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Agarwal from Incred Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rahul Agarwal - Incred Research Services Private Limited - Research Analyst



Thanks, Steven, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Incred Equities is pleased to hold this call for V-Guard Industries to discuss the acquisition of Sunflame Enterprises. We have with us the senior management of V-Guard Industries, led by Mithun, Managing Director of the company; Mr. Ramachandran, the Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, the Chief Financial Officer for V-Guard. We thank the management and the Investor Relations team for their continued support and giving us this opportunity to hold the call. I now hand over to Mithun to share his brief thoughts on the proposed acquisition, after which management will be happy to