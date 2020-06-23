Q4 2020 REC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the REC Limited Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Sure. Thank you, Ayesha, and good evening all of you. This is Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. We have with us Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director and Director, Technical; Mr. Ajoy Choudhary, Director, Finance; Mr. V.K. Singh, Executive Director, Technical; and Mr. Sanjay Bansal, Executive Director, Finance, from REC to discuss the developments in the power sector, to review the FY '20 earnings, and also to let us know what is the status on the resolution of this stress effects, as well as the progress on special long-term COVID transitional loans to DISCOM.



So over to you, sir.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Mr. Kunal, Mr. Lakshmanan