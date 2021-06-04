Jun 04, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '21 earnings conference call of REC hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Janice. This Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. Good afternoon, everyone. Today we have with us, Mr. Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. S. K. Gupta, Director of Technical; Mr. Ajoy Choudhary, Director of Finance and other senior officials of REC Limited, to discuss their Q4 FY '21 earnings and full year FY '21 earnings and to give us the update on the power sector developments as well as the financing opportunities and outlook. So now over to you, sir.
Sanjay Malhotra - REC Limited - Chairman & MD
Okay. Thank you, and good afternoon to everyone. It's indeed a pleasure to be with all of you once again and to
Q4 2021 REC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 04, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...