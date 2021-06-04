Q4 2021 REC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Janice. This Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. Good afternoon, everyone. Today we have with us, Mr. Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. S. K. Gupta, Director of Technical; Mr. Ajoy Choudhary, Director of Finance and other senior officials of REC Limited, to discuss their Q4 FY '21 earnings and full year FY '21 earnings and to give us the update on the power sector developments as well as the financing opportunities and outlook. So now over to you, sir.



Sanjay Malhotra - REC Limited - Chairman & MD



Okay. Thank you, and good afternoon to everyone. It's indeed a pleasure to be with all of you once again and to