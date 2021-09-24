REC Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 24, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Jyoti Shubhra Amitabh - REC Limited - Executive Director, GM, Compliance Officer & Company Secretary



Welcome to the 52nd Annual general meeting of the REC Limited. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting is being held virtually as permitted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and City. The notice of this AGM and the annual report of the company for the financial year 2021 have been sent to all the shareholders by e-mail, the same are also available on the website of the company. You are requested to refer to the instructions given in the notice for any assistance, and in case of any technical difficulty to make call on the helpline number mentioned in the notice.



I would now like to first introduce our CMD and other directors to the shareholders. In the center, we have Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman and Managing Director of REC. Shri Malhotra is an IS officer. He's is also an engineering graduate from IIT Kanpur and posts master degree in public policy and from (inaudible) University. He has over 30 years of experience in various sectors including power, finance, taxation,