Q2 2024 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023

Deepak Kumar Jajodia - Jubilant FoodWorks Limited - VP of Finance & Accounts



Thanks. Good evening, everyone. Welcome to Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 and H1 FY '24 Earnings Call for Investors and Analysts. We are joined today by senior members of the management team, including our Chairman, Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia; our Co-Chairman, Mr. Hari Bhartia; our CEO, Mr. Sameer Khetarpal; and our CFO, Mr. Ashish Goenka.



We will commence with key thoughts from Mr. Hari Bhartia. We will then turn to our CEO to share his perspective. After the prepared remarks from the management, the forum will be opened for the questions-and-answer session.



A cautionary note, some of the statements made on today's call could be forward-looking in nature, and the actual results