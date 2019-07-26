Q1 2020 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter of FY '20 ended June 30, 2019.



We have with us on the call today Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Christopher O'Connor, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President, Technology Services; Mr. Mark Simpson, President, IBM Alliance Business; Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Mukesh Agarwal, Chief Planning Officer; and Mr. Amit Atre, Company Secretary.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Anand Deshpande. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anand Suresh Deshpande - Persistent Systems Limited - Founder, Chairman & MD



Thank you, Raymond, and it's my pleasure to welcome all of you to this first quarter analyst call. And thank you all for joining us today.



Very briefly, we had the Annual General Meeting of the company