Q1 2023 Persistent Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Sandeep Kumar Kalra - Persistent Systems Limited - CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you, moderator. Good afternoon, good morning, good evening to all of you, depending on where you are joining from. It is good to be with you once again. As always, we would like to start this call by thanking each one of our 21,600-plus Persistent team members, our customers, our partners and shareholders for their continued support. I would also like to take this opportunity