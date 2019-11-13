Nov 13, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 and F1 -- I'm sorry, good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call of VA Tech Wabag Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Group MD and CEO, VA Tech Wabag Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director
Thank you. Dear friends, good afternoon. I welcome you all to this earnings call post announcement of Q2 FY '20 results of VA Tech Wabag Limited. Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, our Group CFO, joins me in this earnings call.
First, I would like to start the call with a positive note that in the first 6 months of this current fiscal year, we have posted a positive cash flow generated from operations of INR 119 crores at the consolidated level and INR 46 crores at the standalone level. This is a direct result of our continuous focus on receivables, working capital and cash
Q2 2020 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 13, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...