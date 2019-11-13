Q2 2020 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 and F1 -- I'm sorry, good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call of VA Tech Wabag Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Group MD and CEO, VA Tech Wabag Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director



Thank you. Dear friends, good afternoon. I welcome you all to this earnings call post announcement of Q2 FY '20 results of VA Tech Wabag Limited. Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, our Group CFO, joins me in this earnings call.



First, I would like to start the call with a positive note that in the first 6 months of this current fiscal year, we have posted a positive cash flow generated from operations of INR 119 crores at the consolidated level and INR 46 crores at the standalone level. This is a direct result of our continuous focus on receivables, working capital and cash