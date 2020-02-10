Q3 2020 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director and Group CEO. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director



Thank you. Dear friends, good afternoon. I welcome you all to the earnings call post announcement of Q3 FY '20 results of VA TECH WABAG LIMITED. Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, our Group CFO, joins me in this earnings call today.



We are extremely proud to have successfully commissioned the Koyambedu TTRO plant in Chennai, which was inaugurated by Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in November. This is a landmark project, not only for city of Chennai but also for WABAG, and is also a largest water recycle and reuse plant in the country. This plant treats sewage into usable industrial water, thereby reducing freshwater stress to the city.



In our Dangote project in Nigeria, engineering and equipment ordering is