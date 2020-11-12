Q2 2021 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director



Thank you. Dear friends, good afternoon. Let me first welcome you all to this earnings call post announcement of Q2 FY '21 results of VA Tech Wabag Limited. Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, our Group CFO, joins me today for this earnings call. We hope you all had a chance to go through the results update. To start with, let me first wish you the best of health during this tough times due to COVID pandemic. The pandemic continues to have adverse economic and health impact globally. We are seeing a second wave in many countries in Western world. Though in India the position is getting better, we must all take necessary precaution to avoid any resurgence in infection,