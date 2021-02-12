Q3 2021 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to VA Tech Wabag Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director and Group CEO. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Mittal.
Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director
Thank you. Dear friends, good afternoon. Let me first welcome you all to the earnings call post announcement of Q3 FY '21 results of VA Tech Wabag Limited. Joining me today for this earnings call is Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, our Group CFO; and Mr. Rajneesh Chopra, our Head of Global Business Development. We hope you all had a chance to go through the results update.
We had informed, in our previous interactions, that H2 was expected to be strong. In line with the expectation, you can see that in Q3, our operations across geographies gained momentum. Our construction and supply chain is nearing pre-COVID levels and we are confident that this will further improve
