VA Tech Wabag Limited - Special Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to VA TECH WABAG LIMITED Business Update Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director and Group CEO from VA TECH WABAG LIMITED.



Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Mittal.



Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director



Thank you. Dear friends, good evening. Let me welcome you all to this business update call post successful completion of financial closure of our first Hybrid Annuity Model, HAM, project in Kolkata under the Prime Minister's flagship Namami Gange program.



Mr. Varadarajan, our Director; and Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, our group CFO, joins me for today's call.



As you would recall, that we had secured our first-ever HAM project in Kolkata. And yesterday, our team, led by Mr. Varadarajan, achieved the financial closure of this project. The signing ceremony was held in NMCG's office in New Delhi, in presence of