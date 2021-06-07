Q4 2021 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, I'm welcome to the VA Tech Wabag Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director and Group CEO. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - Group CEO, MD, Head of SBU -MBG & Director



Thank you. Dear friends, good evening. Let's all -- let me first welcome you all to the earnings call post announcement of Q4 FY '21 results of VA Tech Wabag Limited. Joining me today for this earnings call is Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, our group CFO. We hope you all had a chance to go through the results update.



The world, especially India, is going through a tough phase on account of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken heavy toll on livelihood and also on lives. I wish you all the best of health and let us all hope that we get through the second wave of pandemic and emerge as more resilient global and much more economically and environmentally