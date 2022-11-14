Q2 2023 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and welcome, everyone, to this earnings call post announcement of H1 and Q2 FY '23 results of VA Tech Wabag Limited. On this call today from the management team, we have Mr. Rajiv Mittal, CMD and Group CEO; and Mr. Seetharaman, Chief Financial Officer. Kindly note, during this call, the company may make certain forward-looking statements concerning the business prospects and profitability, which may be subject to risks and uncertainties and the actual results could materially differ from those in such forward-looking statements.



The conference call will be archived, and a transcript will be made available on the company's website. The company's results update presentation has been uploaded on the website and Stock Exchange, which provide an overview about core offerings and analysis of the results for the period. We trust that you have an opportunity to look through the same. We will start with the opening remarks from the management, post which we will have an open interactive Q&A session.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mittal to take you all through the key