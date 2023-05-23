Q4 2023 Va Tech Wabag Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Rajiv Devaraj Mittal - VA Tech Wabag Limited - MD & Chairman



Thank you all for making it convenient to attend this investors meet, which we are doing almost after 4 years plus. Of course, COVID has kept us away. But otherwise, this used to be a yearly event. Though we have been doing such calls over a telephone con calls, but there's nothing like coming, looking into your faces, getting the feedback from you on first-hand basis, shaking hand with you. We were missing that. So it's really fortunate to see you all in strength, and I understand some are on the way.



And this is what we are here for, to meet you, get your guidance, get your expectations from the company because we are here to serve our shareholders, and that is a single purpose we do our business to make sure that we add value to create wealth for all our shareholders.



Let me introduce my team on the dais. Extreme left to me is Mr. Pankaj Malhan. He's our Group CEO and Deputy Managing Director, who joined us recently about 6 months back. Next to him is Mr. Skandaprasad Seetharaman. He is our CFO, and he's been with the