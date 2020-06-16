Q4 2020 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Ashoka Buildcon Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Antique Stock Broking Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rohit Natarajan from Antique Stock Broking Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rohit Natarajan - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Associate VP



Thank you, Asha. On behalf of Antique Stock Broking, I welcome you all to the 4Q FY '20 post results earnings conference call of Ashoka Buildcon. We thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host the call. Today, we have with us Mr. Satish Parakh, the Managing Director; and Mr. Paresh Mehta, the Chief Financial Officer of Ashoka Buildcon.



I will now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, post which we can start the Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Satish Dhondulal Parakh - Ashoka Buildcon Limited - MD and Executive & Non-Independent Director



Thank you,