Feb 08, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY '21 Earnings Call hosted by Centrum Broking Limited. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashish Shah from Centrum Broking Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ashish Shah - Centrum Broking Limited, Research Division - Analyst of Infrastructure and Airlines
Yes. A very good afternoon to everyone. On behalf of Centrum Broking, I welcome everyone for the Q3 FY '21 results conference Call of Ashoka Buildcon. We have from the management Mr. Satish Parakh, Managing Director; Mr. Paresh Mehta, the Chief Financial Officer of the company; and we also have the Stellar IR agency on the call.
So over to you, sir, to begin with the opening remarks. Thank you.
Satish Dhondulal Parakh - Ashoka Buildcon Limited - MD and Executive & Non-Independent Director
Yes. Thank you, Ashish. Good afternoon, everyone. We welcome you all to our earnings conference call for quarter ended December 31, 2020. I have with me Mr
Q3 2021 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...