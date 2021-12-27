Dec 27, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Satish Dhondulal Parakh - Ashoka Buildcon Limited - MD and Executive & Non-Independent Director



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our conference call. Along with me, I have Mr. Paresh Mehta, our Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased to inform you that despite the numerous challenges posted by COVID-19-induced disruption, we have successfully completed an asset sale transaction of Ashoka Concessions Limited of 5 SPVs. Ashoka Concessions Limited has entered into a share subscription and share purchase agreement with Galaxy Investments Private Limited, an affiliate of funds managed and advised by KKR.



For the sale of entire share capital, including repayment of shareholders' loan for the 5 assets, which include