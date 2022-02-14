Q3 2022 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

From the management side, we have Mr. Satish Parakh, MD; and Mr. Paresh Mehta, the CFO, with us. We will start with the opening remarks from the management regarding the industry, the results, and post which we will open up for an interactive Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Satish Dhondulal Parakh - Ashoka Buildcon Limited - MD and Executive & Non-Independent Director



Yes, thank you. Good morning, everyone. We would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone on our earnings conference call for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Along with me, I have Mr. Paresh Mehta, our CFO.



Let me start with the equity sale of ACL projects. We have successfully completed an asset sale transaction of Ashoka Concessions Limited of 5 SPVs by entering into a share subscription and share purchase agreement, with Galaxy Investments II Private Limited, an affiliate entity of KKR. The deal to be completed by September 2022, after receiving required approvals from lenders, NHAI and other relevant stakeholders and completion of certain