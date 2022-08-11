Q1 2023 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Ashish Shah - Centrum Broking Limited, Research Division - Analyst of Infrastructure and Airlines



Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Ashoka Buildcon Limited. We have from the management, Mr. Satish Parakh, Managing Director; and Mr. Paresh Mehta, CFO



Satish Dhondulal Parakh - Ashoka Buildcon Limited - MD and Executive & Non-Independent Director



We would like to exchange a warm welcome to everyone on earnings conference call for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2022.