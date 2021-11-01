Q2 2022 Oberoi Realty Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Vikas Ranvir Oberoi - Oberoi Realty Limited - Chairman & MD



Good morning, good afternoon, good evening to all of you as per the time zone from which you have logged in, and welcome to the conference call Q2 FY 2022 results and business updates. Thank you all for taking time to attend this call. I hope your family and you are doing well and keeping yourself safe.



Before I begin, I would like to share a few updates. I'm sure most of you would have gone through our press release and would have seen that we launched our next phase of Elysian project at Oberoi Garden City on 28th of October.



We received an overwhelming response from our customers and clocked in INR 787 crores of gross booking. The transaction (inaudible) now for both ongoing sales of Elysian and our completed projects, Esquire, Exquisite, continue to be equally strong.



Our Sky City project cost a cumulative booking value of INR 4,000 crores with a total area sold in excess of 2.5 million square feet. Mulund also continued its upward trajectory with Eternia and Enigma together crossing a cumulative booking value