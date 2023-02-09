Feb 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Oberoi Realty Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. From the company, we have with us on the call Mr. Oberoi, the Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Saumil Daru, Director of Finance. Please note that this call will be for 30 minutes. (Operator Instructions) And this conference call is being recorded, and the transcript for the same will be put up on the company website. (Operator Instructions)
Before I hand the conference over to the management, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during the course of this call may not be based on historical information or facts and may be forward-looking statements, including those relating to general business statements, plans, strategy of the company, the future financial condition and growth prospect. The forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections and may involve a certain number of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, opportunities and growth potential to differ materially from those suggested by such statements.
Q3 2023 Oberoi Realty Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...