Q3 2024 Oberoi Realty Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Oberoi Realty Q3 FY24 earnings conference call. We have Mr. Oberoi, the Chairman and Managing Director of the company and Mr. Saumil Daru, Director of the finance of the company with us for the call. (Operator Instructions)



After the management's discussion, there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) Before I hand the conference over to the management, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during the course of this call may not be based on historical information or facts and may be forward-looking statements, including those relating to general business statements, plans, strategy of the company, the future financial condition and growth prospect.



Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections and may involve a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, opportunities and growth potential to differ materially from those suggested by such statements.



I now hand the conference call over to Mr. Oberoi, the Chairman