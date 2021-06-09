Jun 09, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Prestige Estates Projects Limited Q4 FY '21 Investors Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Samar Sarda from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Samar Sarda -



Yes. Thank you, Ayesha. Good afternoon, everybody. From the management of Prestige Estates Projects, we have Mr. Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Venkat Narayana, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sarma; Mr. Amit Mor; and [Dilip]. Over to you, Mr. Razack, for the initial comments. Thank you.



Irfan Razack - Prestige Estates Projects Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you so much. Thank you so much, everyone, for joining in the call. Yes, it's one more quarter gone by. You all would have seen financials, the results that have been posted and everything else. The only gratifying part was that compared to the previous quarter, even the March quarter also, the