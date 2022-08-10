Q1 2023 Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Prestige Estates Projects Limited, hosted by Axis Capital Limited. We have with us today Mr. Irfan Razack, Chairman, Managing Director; Mr. Venkata Narayana, CEO; Mr. Amit Mor, CFO; along with other senior members of Prestige Estate Projects Limited; and Mr. Samar Sarda from Axis Capital Limited.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Samar Sarda from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Samar Sarda - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Real Estate, Basic Materials & Hotels



Yes. Thanks Yashashri. Good evening, everybody, and thanks again for taking the time out. May I please request Mr. Razack to take over for his initial comments on the sector and the company? Over to you, sir.



Irfan Razack - Prestige Estates Projects Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you. Thank you again. It's a pleasure to again