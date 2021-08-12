Q1 2022 Coal India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to Coal India Limited Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vishal Chandak from DAM Capital Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, Vishal.



Vishal Chandak - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you very much, Ali. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to Q1 FY '22 earnings call for Coal India Limited. I would like to thank the management of Coal India for providing us with the opportunity to host them for this call. From the management, we have the (inaudible) Shri Pramod Agrawal; Director Marketing, Shri Tiwari; and (inaudible); and Company (inaudible), Viswanathan.



Without much ado, I hand over the floor to Shri Pramod G for his opening remarks, following which we will open the session for the Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Pramod Agrawal - Coal India Limited -