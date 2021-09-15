Coal India Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 15, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear shareholders, good morning, and a very warm welcome to you all to the 47th Annual General Meeting of Coal India Limited through videoconferencing or other audiovisual facility. (Operator Instructions) Please note that as per the requirements, the proceeding of the Annual General Meeting will be recorded and available on the website of the company.



I now hand over the proceedings to Shri M. Viswanathan, Company Secretary, CIL. Over to you, sir.



M. Viswanathan - Coal India Limited - Chief Manager of Finance, Compliance Officer & Company Secretary



Thank you. Respected Chairman, other Board of Directors of Coal India Limited, ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. I welcome each one of you to the 47th Annual General Meeting of Coal India Limited. This is the 11th Annual General Meeting of Coal India Limited after its listing. This meeting is held through video conference or other audiovisual means due to COVID-19 pandemic. This is in compliance with the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs as well as by SEBI. It will also