Q4 2019 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Puri from Axis Capital Limited.



Abhishek Puri - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Capital Goods, Infrastructure and Power



Yes. Thank you, Stephen. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Axis Capital, I welcome you all for the Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Q4 and FY '19 Earnings Conference Call.



From the company, we have Mr. T. Vinodkumar, Chief Financial and Human Resources Officer; Mr. Sanjeev Nimkar, Chief Operating Officer of the company. The call will be initiated with a brief overview by the management followed by the Q&A session.



So over to you, Vinod.



T. Vinodkumar - Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited - CFO & Chief Human Resource Officer



Thank you,