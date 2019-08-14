Aug 14, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Q1 FY '20 Results Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vaibhav Saboo from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Vaibhav Saboo;Axis Capital Limited;Analyst -
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. And welcome to the quarter 1 FY '20 earnings conference call for Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. From the management today we have Mr. Vinodkumar, the Chief Financial and Human Resource Officer; and Mr. Sanjeev Nimkar, the Chief Operating Officer. Mr. R.R. Deshpande will be joining us shortly.
Now I will hand over the call to management for the opening remarks, post which we will open the call for question-and-answer round. Over to you, sir. Thank you.
T. Vinodkumar - Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited - CFO & Chief HR Officer
Thank you, and good afternoon. Sorry, good
Q1 2020 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...