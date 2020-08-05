Q1 2021 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '21 Results Conference Call for Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Puri of Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Puri - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Capital Goods, Infrastructure and Power



Thank you, Aisha. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Axis Capital, I'm pleased to welcome you all for the Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. From the company, we have with us today Mr. Sanjeev Nimkar, Managing Director; Mr. Pawan Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be initiated with a brief overview by the management, followed by the Q&A session.



With that, I would like to hand the conference to Mr. Agarwal for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Pawan Kumar Agarwal - Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited - CFO