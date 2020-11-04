Q2 2021 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Puri from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Puri - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Capital Goods, Infrastructure and Power



Thank you, Janice. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Axis Capital, I am pleased to welcome you all for the Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call.



From the company, we have with us today, Mr. Sanjeev Nimkar, the Managing Director; and Mr. Pawan Agarwal, the Chief Financial Officer of the company. The call will be initiated with a brief overview by the management followed by the Q&A session.



With that, I would like to hand the conference to Mr. Pawan Agarwal for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Pawan