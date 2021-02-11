Q3 2021 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vaibhav Saboo. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vaibhav Saboo - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Capital Goods



Yes. Thank you so much, Tanvi, and good evening, everyone. On behalf of Axis Capital, we are pleased to host the management of Kirloskar Oil Engines for the Q3 FY '21 results.



From the management, we have Mr. Sanjeev Nimkar, the Managing Director; and Mr. Pawan Agarwal, the Chief Financial Officer.



Over to you, sir.



Pawan Kumar Agarwal - Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited - CFO



Thanks, Vaibhav. Thank you, everybody, joining the quarter 3 FY 2021 earnings call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited today. I'm Pawan Agarwal, the Chief Financial Officer of the company. Present with me on this call are our Managing