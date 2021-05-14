Q4 2021 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Dhirendra Tiwari - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Head of Research



Thank you, Aman. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm glad to welcome you to the post earnings conference call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. I'm pleased to have with us today the management of Kirloskar Oil lead by Mr. Sanjeev Nimkar Managing Director; and Mr. Pawan Agarwal, CFO. With this, I'll hand over the call to Mr. Nimkar for his opening remarks, following which we will open the call for question and answer. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pawan Kumar Agarwal - Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited - CFO



Thanks. This is Pawan Agarwal. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to quarter 4 FY '21