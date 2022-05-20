Q4 2022 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Antique Stockbroking. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Shah from Antique Stockbroking. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Amit Shah - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst



Yes. Thank you, [Lizan]. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Antique Stock Broking, I welcome you all to 4Q FY '22 Earnings Call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited.



From the management, we have Ms. Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director of the company. We have Mr. Pawan Agarwal, CFO of the company. And we have the other dignitaries of the management team.



I would now hand over the call to Ms. Gauri Kirloskar for the opening remarks, post which we can open the floor for the Q&A session.



Gauri Atul Kirloskar - Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited - Non-Executive & Non Independent Director



Hello, Amit,