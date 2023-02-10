Feb 10, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Q3 FY '23 Conference Call hosted by Antique Stock Broking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Shah. Thank you and over to you.
Amit Shah - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone. I welcome you all to Q3 FY '23 Earnings Call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. To discuss the result, from the management we have today Ms. Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director of the company; and Mr. Anurag Bhagania, CFO of the company.
I will hand over the call to Ms. Gauri Kirloskar for her opening remarks. Post which, we can open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, ma'am.
Gauri Atul Kirloskar - Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited - MD & Director
Thank you, Amit. Good evening. This is Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines. Thank you all for joining the call today. Present with me on
Q3 2023 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...