Q4 2023 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q4 and FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited hosted by Antique Stock Broking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Shah from Antique Stock Broking. Thank you, and over to you.



Amit Shah - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, Yashashri. Good afternoon, everyone. I welcome you all to Q4 FY '23 post earnings call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. To discuss the results today, we have with us now from the management of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Ms. Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director; Mr. Anurag Bhagania, CFO; and other senior dignitaries from the top management.



I'll hand over the call to Ms. Gauri Kirloskar for her opening remarks, post which we can start the Q&A session. Over to you, ma'am.



Gauri Atul Kirloskar - Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited - MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good evening to all of you.