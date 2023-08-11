Q1 2024 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, hosted by an Antique Stock Broking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dhirendra Tiwari from Antique Stock Broking. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Dhirendra Tiwari - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Head of Research



Thank you very much. Good evening, ladies and gentleman. On behalf of Antique Stock Broking, I welcome you to 1Q FY '24 Post [Earnings] conference call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. We are pleased to have with us today Ms. Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director; Mr. Anurag Bhagania, CFO; and the senior management team of KOEL.



We congratulate management team of KOEL for yet another strong performance during this quarter. Now, I invite Ms. Gauri Kirloskar for initial remarks, following which we will open the floor for Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, Ms. Gauri.



Gauri Atul Kirloskar -