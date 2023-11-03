Q2 2024 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Dhirendra Tiwari - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Head of Research



Thank you very much. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Antique Stockbroking, I welcome you to 2Q FY '24 post results conference call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. I'm glad to have with us today Ms. Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director of KOEL, along with the senior management team of the company.



Firstly, we will have introductory remarks on the results by Gauri Kirloskar, following which we will open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, Ms. Gauri.



Gauri Atul Kirloskar - Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited - MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good evening to all of