Nov 03, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, hosted by Antique Stockbroking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dhirendra Tiwari from Antique Stockbroking. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Dhirendra Tiwari - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Head of Research
Thank you very much. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Antique Stockbroking, I welcome you to 2Q FY '24 post results conference call of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. I'm glad to have with us today Ms. Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director of KOEL, along with the senior management team of the company.
Firstly, we will have introductory remarks on the results by Gauri Kirloskar, following which we will open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, Ms. Gauri.
Gauri Atul Kirloskar - Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited - MD & Director
Thank you very much. Good evening to all of
Q2 2024 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 03, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...