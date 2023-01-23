Q3 2023 Punjab & Sind Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Shilpa Abraham, the moderator for this conference call. I welcome and thank each one of you for joining us today for the Punjab & Sind Bank Quarter 3 Financial Results Fiscal Year '23. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce the management of Punjab & Sind Bank. We have with us today Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, MD and CEO; Shri Kollegal V. Raghavendra, Executive Director; Dr. Ramjass Yadav, Executive Director; and Ms. Mahima Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to say that some of the statements that will be made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, MD and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank, for the opening remarks. After which, we will have the forum open for the interactive Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Swarup Kumar Saha - Punjab & Sind Bank - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you,