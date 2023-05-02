May 02, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Shilpa Abraham, the moderator for this press conference. I welcome and thank each one of you for joining us today for the Q4 and annual results fiscal year '23 of Punjab & Sind Bank. Please note that this press conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to introduce the management of Punjab & Sind Bank. We have with us today Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Swarup Kumar Saha; Executive Director, Shri Kollegal V. Raghavendra; Executive Director, Dr. Ramjass Yadav; and Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Mahima Agarwal.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, MD and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank, for the opening remarks after which we will have the forum open for the interactive Q&A session. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Swarup Kumar Saha - Punjab & Sind Bank - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, Shilpa. Good evening, and welcome you all to this Q4 virtual press conference of Punjab & Sind Bank. On behalf of Punjab
Q4 2023 Punjab & Sind Bank Earnings Press Conference Transcript
May 02, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
